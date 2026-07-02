Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss defense industry cooperation in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met on July 2 with a Turkish delegation led by Mustafa Murat Şeker, deputy chairman of the Defense Industry Agency under the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Türkiye, during the delegation's visit to Azerbaijan.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service, Hasanov expressed confidence that joint defense industry projects between the two countries "will further increase the defense power of our armies."

The ministry said Şeker thanked Hasanov for the hospitality and emphasized that "such meetings play a special role in expanding the existing military cooperation with the brotherly country."

As part of the visit, the Turkish delegation also met with Azerbaijan's First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev.

According to the Defense Ministry, the meeting highlighted that "the friendly and fraternal relations between our peoples have had a great impact on the upward development of military cooperation."

"During both meetings, the parties exchanged detailed views on the prospects for the development of military relations between our countries, including the application of artificial intelligence in satellite technologies, radio-electronic warfare, unmanned systems and other areas," the ministry's press service added.