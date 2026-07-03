Nar organizes marketing and career training sessions for students in Ganja (PHOTO)

The affordable mobile operator Nar, known for its strong focus on regional development, organized career and marketing training sessions for students at the Azerbaijan Technological University (ATU) in Ganja.

During Nar’s first-ever marketing training, participants explored modern marketing and communications approaches, brand identity, content strategy, data-driven decision-making, personalized communication, and influencer marketing. The career development session, in turn, provided students with practical insights into building a successful career, preparing for job interviews, adapting to the corporate environment, and pursuing continuous professional development.

The training sessions, developed and delivered by Nar’s Human Resources and Marketing departments, were based on professional expertise and real-world business cases. In addition to sharing practical knowledge, the initiative also aimed to familiarize students with employer expectations and the working environment of local businesses.

Nar continues its cooperation with the Azerbaijan Technological University, contributing to the development of young people’s knowledge and skills, as well as strengthening the talent pool in the regions. Support for professional workforce development is implemented as part of Nar’s corporate social responsibility strategy. More information about the mobile operator’s initiatives is available at nar.az.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 7 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-oriented strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.