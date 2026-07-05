Azerbaijani judokas win nine medals at European Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The European Cup for young judokas has concluded in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, with a successful performance by Azerbaijan's national team.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

On the second day of competition, the Azerbaijani team won eight medals.

Mehdi Abbasov (81 kg) and Ramazan Ahmadov (+100 kg) claimed gold medals after defeating all of their opponents. Jasur Ibadli (81 kg), Janpolad Aliyev (100 kg), and Nargiz Ahmadova (48 kg) earned silver medals. Suleyman Shukurov (90 kg), Davud Namazli (100 kg), and Khadija Gadashova (57 kg) took bronze medals.

It should be recalled that on the opening day of the tournament, Abil Yusubov (73 kg) won a silver medal.

As a result, Azerbaijan finished the Prague European Cup with a total of nine medals — two gold, four silver, and three bronze. In the final standings, the Azerbaijani team placed third overall among 33 participating countries and finished first in the boys' team competition.