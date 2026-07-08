First group of former IDPs arrives home to Azerbaijan's Kichik Galadarasi village (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 8. The first 15 families relocated to Kichik Galadarasi village in Shusha, sent within a group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs), have arrived at their new homes, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The families sent from different regions of the country this morning arrived in the village and began settling into their new homes.

During the ceremony, the families will be presented with the keys to their apartments.

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13:35

The first resettlement process has been implemented in Guneykhirman and Guzeykhirman villages of the Khojavend district according to the "First state program on the Great Return to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan".

This was announced in the report by the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, 21 families with 87 people were resettled in the village of Guneykhirman in the first stage, and 18 families with 72 people were resettled in the village of Guneykhirman.

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08:48

The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been sent to Azerbaijan's Khojavand and Shusha districts.

This was announced by the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs on its official website.

The current phase of the resettlement includes the relocation of 21 families (87 people) to Guzeykhirman village and 18 families (72 people) to Guneykhirman village in the Khojavand district.

Additionally, 15 families (51 people) are relocated to the Kichik Galadarasi village of the Shusha district.