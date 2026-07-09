Azerbaijan and Italy discuss defense cooperation prospects

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. On July 9, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received a delegation led by National Armaments Director of the Italian Ministry of Defense, Admiral Giacinto Ottaviani.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the report, during the meeting, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov commended defense cooperation between the two countries, which is built on strategic partnership. He emphasized that Azerbaijan–Italy relations are of particular importance in all spheres, including the military.

Expressing his appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended to the delegation, Admiral Giacinto Ottaviani emphasized significance of reciprocal visits and exchange of experience.

Italian guest expressed confidence that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy will make a significant contribution to enhancing the defense capabilities of both countries.

The meeting, also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italian Republic Luca Di Gianfrancesco, included an exchange of views on issues of common interest related to cooperation in military affairs, military-technical cooperation, and military education.