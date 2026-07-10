Azerbaijan hosts Baykar delegation to advance military tech co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with a delegation led by the Chairman of the Board of the Turkish company Baykar, Selçuk Bayraktar.

This was announced in a report published by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov noted that relations between the two fraternal countries continue to develop successfully in the military sphere, as they do across all other areas of cooperation.

Highlighting Baykar's significant role in Türkiye's defense industry, the Azerbaijani Minister emphasized the importance of further enhancing joint production capacity through the adoption of advanced technological innovations.

Selçuk Bayraktar expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to the delegation and underscored that reciprocal visits positively contribute to strengthening military and military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün, the sides held detailed discussions on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electronic warfare, unmanned systems, and other areas of common interest.

Meanwhile, Baykar is one of Türkiye’s leading defense technology companies, specializing in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), autonomous systems, and advanced defense solutions. The company is best known internationally for developing systems such as the Bayraktar TB2 and Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned combat aerial vehicles. Baykar has established close cooperation with Azerbaijan within the framework of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, particularly in the defense and military-technical fields. The cooperation focuses on UAV technologies, defense innovation, technology exchange, and strengthening Azerbaijan’s military capabilities. Baykar’s products have played an important role in Azerbaijan’s modernization efforts and have highlighted the growing importance of unmanned systems in contemporary defense strategies.