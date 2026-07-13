MINIBOSS Baku students gain global recognition for breakthrough startup projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan performed successfully at the 2026 Startup World Cup Championship, which took place from July 9 to 12, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland.

A total of seven teams represented the country at the competition. Two of them won bronze medals in the main categories and were among the prize winners of the international championship, while the remaining teams received special awards for their innovative startup projects.

Thus, Azerbaijani teams were among the winners in both main categories.

SAGE Category

🥇 1st place — Slovakia

🥈 2nd place — Australia

🥉 3rd place — Azerbaijan, Irs Bow team — 2,062 points

SIFE (SCI) Category

🥇 1st place — South Africa

🥈 2nd place — Turkmenistan

🥉 3rd place — Azerbaijan, Smell Well team — 2,103 points

During the championship, awards were presented not only for startup projects. Active members of the MINIBOSS international community were also recognized with various special awards.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were also honored with awards:

In the “Grandfather of the Year” category - Rauf Huseynov.

In the “Mother of the Year” category - Rukhiya Aliyeva.

These awards recognized their contributions to the development of the MINIBOSS international community, their support for children, and their active participation in the advancement of entrepreneurship education.

The international achievements of the Azerbaijani teams and the special awards presented to delegation members were the result of systematic efforts to train young entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan. They also demonstrate the country’s growing influence on the international stage in the field of entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, the championship, organized by the international MINIBOSS Business School network, featured more than 25 teams from over 15 countries, which presented their innovative startup projects to an international jury.

The championship took place as part of Global Business Week 2026. This prestigious international event, which brings together young entrepreneurs, innovators, and business leaders from around the world, is considered one of the most authoritative platforms in the fields of innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership.