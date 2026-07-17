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Baku’s Heydar Aliyev Center lights up in Slovak flag colors

Society News 17 July 2026 12:43 (UTC +04:00)
Baku’s Heydar Aliyev Center lights up in Slovak flag colors
Photo: X/GasymovElcin
Elvin Ahmad
Elvin Ahmad
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The Heydar Aliyev Center building was illuminated in the colors of the Slovak flag.

This was reported by Elchin Gasimov, Slovakia’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, on his social media account.

''Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Baku is glowing in the Slovakian national colors with our coat of arms. A beautiful visual tribute to Slovakia on one of the world’s most striking architectural masterpieces,'' the publication reads.

The ambassador viewed this as a gesture of respect toward Slovakia.

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