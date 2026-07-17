Azerbaijani Air Force conducts training flights (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. In line with the 2026 training plan approved by the defense minister, the Azerbaijani Air Force carried out training flights involving its aviation units.

The Ministry of Defense's press service released the information.

According to the ministry, after receiving readiness reports from flight crews, pilots were tested on their theoretical knowledge of flight mission requirements and safety procedures.

The pilots then conducted pre-flight inspections of their aircraft.

Under the training plan, crews flying JF-17C (Block III), Su-25ML, and L-39 aircraft carried out daytime takeoffs and landings along designated routes, as well as challenging piloting exercises and combat maneuvering at various altitudes.

The training flights, aimed at improving the combat readiness of military pilots, focused on the precise and safe execution of missions under various tactical scenarios, as well as enhancing the effective combat employment capabilities of the aircraft.

The military pilots demonstrated a high level of professionalism throughout the training flights.