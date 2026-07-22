Azerbaijani media officials visit Alley of Honor to mark National Press Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Representatives of the Media Development Agency, the Audiovisual Council, and the Press Council of Azerbaijan have visited the Alley of Honor in connection with July 22 - the National Press Day, and commemorated the dear memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev with deep respect.

This was announced in a report published on the official website of the Media Development Agency.

According to the report, a wreath was placed, and flower bouquets were arranged in front of the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The memory of prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated, and flowers were laid on her grave.

At the same time, the grave of Hasanbay Zardabi, the founder of the Azerbaijani national press, publisher and editor-in-chief of the "Ekinchi" newspaper, prominent public figure and enlightened intellectual, was visited. As a sign of respect for his soul, wreaths and fresh flowers were laid in front of his grave, and the dear memory of the great thinker was commemorated.