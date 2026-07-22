Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency holds national press day event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. On July 22, an event dedicated to National Press Day was held at the initiative of the Media Development Agency (MEDIA), Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The event began with the performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the Nation’s Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In his welcoming remarks, Daghbeyi Ismayilov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency and Deputy Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, noted that the 151-year history of the Azerbaijani national press has played an important role in the country’s socio-political and cultural life.

Moreover, it was noted that the media policy established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev is being successfully continued today by President Ilham Aliyev. Measures aimed at strengthening the independence of the media, developing professional journalism, and ensuring information security are being consistently implemented.

The preservation of the rich traditions of the national press and their transmission to future generations were also highlighted as key priorities.

Vugar Rahimzade, a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament and editor-in-chief of the newspaper 'Iki Sahil', noted that the Azerbaijani national press, in addition to marking an important turning point in the history of public opinion in our country, has played a significant role in shaping national identity and promoting education.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani press has made a significant contribution to the development of society, the protection of national values, and the shaping of public consciousness over the past period.

In her remarks, Saadat Mammadova, Deputy Chair of the Azerbaijan Press Council, emphasized the importance of ethical principles in journalism, professional solidarity, and cooperation among media outlets in today’s media environment.

Furthermore, it was noted that media representatives bear an important responsibility for creating a reliable information environment and accurately informing the public.

Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC Rafig Hashimov noted in his speech that television and radio, which are an integral part of Azerbaijan’s national press, play an important role in educating society, promoting national and spiritual values, and passing on cultural heritage to future generations.

He noted that in a rapidly changing media environment, the media’s responsibility is growing, while professionalism, effectiveness, and public trust remain the guiding principles of the field.

A video was then shown depicting the development of Azerbaijan’s national press.

The event continued with a cultural program.