VIII Twinned Karabakh Schools Summer Camp engaging martyrs' children wraps up (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The VIII Twinned Karabakh Schools Summer Camp has ended in Colmar city, France.

The camp was organized with the support of the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora under the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, in cooperation with the Zafar Public Union for Support to Families of Martyrs, the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Switzerland, and the Karabakh Weekend School operating in the French city of Nantes.

The camp was held in one of France's picturesque locations, on a specially equipped site surrounded by the forests of Colmar, and brought together children of Azerbaijani martyrs studying at secondary schools across the country, whose fathers sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, and students of the Karabakh Sunday School in Nantes.

During the camp, which had a rich program, special trips to Colmar and Strasbourg were organized for the participants to learn about the history of France. Educational panels, intellectual games that strengthen team spirit, and meetings on culture, sports, and patriotism were held to enhance the children's personal development and worldview.

At the closing ceremony of the project, certificates were presented to the students who successfully completed the program.

During the VIII Twinned Karabakh Schools Summer Camp, all participants, who closely united around national values, built new friendships, and gained unforgettable memories, left the event with great satisfaction.

The joint participation of the children of martyrs and Azerbaijani children living abroad made a special contribution to the formation of a new generation of the Azerbaijani diaspora, strengthening ties with their Motherland, gaining a deeper understanding of the truth about Azerbaijan, and learning more about the heroism of those who gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity.