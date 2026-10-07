800 Azerbaijani students study in Hungary - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Eight hundred Azerbaijani students are studying in Hungary, Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan, Tamás Torma, said on Wednesday during a briefing dedicated to the Study in Europe Fair, which will be held on October 10–11 in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The ambassador noted that in recent years, educational ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary have expanded significantly, and this partnership represents a key aspect of the two countries' socio-economic cooperation. The Memorandum of Understanding on the Stipendium Hungaricum programme has established a solid foundation for students to pursue their education in Hungary and for exchange opportunities.

According to him, Azerbaijani students choose Hungarian universities for their high-quality English-language programs, modern research facilities, and internationally recognized degrees. Students primarily pursue studies in fields such as engineering, business, and information technology.

Torma specifically highlighted inter-university cooperation in the fields of agriculture and medicine. He noted the existing partnerships between the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University, as well as between the University of Pécs and the Azerbaijan Medical University.

The ambassador pointed out that Hungary's vibrant cultural and social life, its safety, and the direct air link between Baku and Budapest play a role in the choices made by Azerbaijani students.

"There are four flights a week connecting the two capitals. The fact that 800 Azerbaijani students are currently studying in Hungary clearly demonstrates the strength of our cooperation and cultural ties," he explained.

Torma added that seven Hungarian universities would be represented at this year's Study in Europe Fair, marking a record level of participation for the country.