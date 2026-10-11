Winners of 3rd International Khankendi Ultramarathon announced (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 11. The winners of the 3rd International Khankendi Ultramarathon have been announced.

As reported by Trend’s Karabakh bureau, 97 athletes from six countries took part in the competition, jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation, and Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

During the four-day ultramarathon, the athletes covered a total distance of 192 kilometers. The competition consisted of four stages: Gabala–Agdash (52.5 km), Agdash–Barda (63.5 km), Barda–Aghdam (46.8 km), and Aghdam–Khankendi (29.2 km).

Winners were determined and awarded separately for each stage. According to the overall results in the men’s category, Georgia’s Davit Kharazishvili took first place, Lithuania’s Andrey Egorov finished second, and Azerbaijan’s Elshad Nasibov came third.

In the women’s category, Ukraine’s Olena Shevchenko took first place in the overall standings. Russia’s Leyla Abdinova finished second, while Azerbaijan’s Natalia Vallek placed third.

The final stage of the ultramarathon was held along the Aghdam–Khankendi route. Over the 29.2-kilometer distance, Davit Kharazishvili was the first to cross the finish line among the men, while Olena Shevchenko took first place among the women.

Speaking about the significance of the competition, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, noted that the number of participants has been growing year after year. According to him, athletes from six countries took part in this year’s ultramarathon, with women accounting for approximately 25% of the participants.

The minister congratulated the athletes who reached the finish line and emphasized the importance of holding sporting events in the liberated territories.

Overall winner Davit Kharazishvili expressed satisfaction with the standard of organization. He thanked the people of Azerbaijan and said he planned to participate in the ultramarathon again next year.

Elshad Nasibov, who finished third overall, said he was proud to represent Azerbaijan. He noted that running during the competition was comfortable, but the recovery process was difficult. He also thanked the doctors for supporting the athletes.

The main goal of the international ultramarathon is to promote a healthy lifestyle and running, as well as to showcase different regions of Azerbaijan through sport.

It should be noted that the Khankendi Ultramarathon was first held in 2024 along the Khankendi–Baku route. The event brought together 64 athletes from four countries, who covered a distance of 380 kilometers. In 2025, 81 athletes from six countries took part in the ultramarathon along the Gabala–Khankendi route.