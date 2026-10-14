Karabakh, East Zangezur emerge as new non-oil growth hubs – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The expansion of production capacity in Karabakh and East Zangezur is turning the regions into new growth hubs for Azerbaijan’s non-oil and gas sector, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a message to participants of the sixth Azerbaijan International Exhibition for Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh (Rebuild Garabagh), Trend’s correspondent reports from the exhibition.

The minister noted that Rebuild Garabagh, held as part of Caspian Construction Week, is an important platform bringing together reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories and investment opportunities being created in the regions.

He said that, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, residential areas being developed in Karabakh and East Zangezur under the “smart city” and “smart village” concepts, along with new transport corridors, green energy initiatives, and social projects, reflect the state’s strategic vision for these territories.

According to Jabbarov, consistent and systematic reconstruction efforts have created broad opportunities for sustainable resettlement and economic development in the regions.

The minister emphasized that tax and customs exemptions, preferential loans, loan guarantees and subsidies, industrial parks equipped with ready-to-use infrastructure, and other incentives introduced to promote entrepreneurship in the liberated territories have created a favorable business environment.

He noted that additional support mechanisms had also been established under decrees signed by the president. These include covering a significant portion of the costs of transporting goods to foreign markets, including new and alternative destinations, from the state budget, as well as compensating exporters for customs clearance costs. These and other measures will help exporters operating in the liberated territories strengthen their positions in domestic and international markets.

Jabbarov said that the launch of new manufacturing facilities in Karabakh and East Zangezur, along with an increase in the number of residents at the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, demonstrates the rapid realization of the regions’ industrial potential.

“These projects will not only meet domestic demand but also enable the export of competitive products and the development of new value chains,” the minister said.

He added that the regions’ abundant natural resources, favorable geographical location, energy potential, transport and logistics capabilities, and tourism prospects offer extensive opportunities for investors.

According to the minister, the regions have substantial geological reserves, and extraction has already begun at several deposits. Intensive projects are also being implemented in agriculture, particularly in horticulture and livestock farming.

Jabbarov emphasized that the launch of the Zangezur Corridor would further enhance the regions’ transport and logistics potential.

He also noted that Karabakh and East Zangezur offer additional investment opportunities in tourism thanks to their ancient history, scenic landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and therapeutic mineral water resources.

The minister called on business representatives to explore the regions’ economic potential and launch new projects.

“We are confident that the Rebuild Garabagh exhibition will help present the regions’ economic potential to the business community, generate new investment initiatives and partnerships, and accelerate regional development,” Jabbarov said.

He thanked all partners involved in organizing the exhibition and wished participants and visitors success, productive meetings, and new opportunities for cooperation.