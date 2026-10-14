Azerbaijan targets green, innovative growth in Karabakh, East Zangezur

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Transforming Karabakh and East Zangezur into modern, innovative, green, and sustainable regions is one of the main objectives of the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the liberated territories, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, Vahid Hajiyev, said in an address to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh - “Rebuild Garabagh 2026”, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He pointed out that the "Rebuild Garabagh" exhibition, held as part of Caspian Construction Week, has become a significant platform where large-scale projects for the restoration and sustainable development of the liberated territories are showcased, new initiatives are discussed, and cooperation among local and international partners is strengthened.

According to Hajiyev, the restoration and reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur, led by President Ilham Aliyev, are entering a new phase.

He noted that consistent and targeted measures are being implemented to establish modern cities and villages in the liberated territories, create transport and utility infrastructure, expand economic activity, increase employment opportunities, and ensure the return of the population to their native lands.

The special representative emphasized that the goal of this process is not merely to rebuild the devastated areas, but also to transform Karabakh and East Zangezur into modern, innovative, green, and sustainable regions of the future.

According to him, the new settlements being established in the area, the production and service facilities being created, the tourism potential being developed, and the investment projects being implemented are laying a solid foundation for the region's long-term socio-economic development.

Hajiyev noted that the "Rebuild Garabagh" exhibition plays a vital role in this process by bringing together government agencies, investors, construction and infrastructure companies, representatives from the technology and innovation sectors, and other business partners.

"I believe that the new connections and partnerships formed within the framework of the exhibition will contribute to further enhancing the scale and effectiveness of projects being implemented in Karabakh and East Zangezur," he said.

The special representative expressed confidence that this year's exhibition would also foster new ideas, investment initiatives, and long-term partnerships, while helping to more fully realize the economic potential of the liberated territories.

Hajiyev also expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to organizing the event and wished the exhibition participants success, productive meetings, and new partnerships.