Four major sports venues under construction in Karabakh – deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. Four major sports facilities are being built in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to promote youth development and encourage young people to engage in sports. These include the Imarat Stadium in Aghdam, a stadium in Khankendi, and sports infrastructure in Fuzuli and Zangilan, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev said at a panel session titled “Youth in Karabakh’s Revival: Initiatives and Opportunities,” held as part of the Rebuild Karabakh exhibition during Caspian Construction Week, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He said Karabakh had become one of the state’s priority areas. In this regard, involving young people in discussions on the region’s revival was a logical approach, as Karabakh’s future development depended on today’s youth.

Hajiyev noted that Khankendi had now become a genuine city of young people. Although Mingachevir previously held this status, the large number of students and young people in Khankendi was now a source of particular joy. According to him, Khankendi and Karabakh as a whole were experiencing a new spring.

The deputy minister called on everyone to visit the liberated territories, saying that such visits evoked unique emotions and a profound sense of pride.

Hajiyev emphasized that the Ministry of Youth and Sports operated within the framework of the tasks set by the state and was responsible for implementing relevant decrees, orders, and programs signed by the president. In this regard, the part of the state program outlining socioeconomic development priorities through 2030 that focuses on human capital development was particularly important.

According to him, numerous events were being held in Khankendi and other liberated territories under this program. Some of these initiatives were aimed at integrating the local population. The ministry was also seeking to organize international events in these territories wherever possible, with a target of holding approximately one in every three international events there.

Hajiyev recalled that in 2024, Khankendi was named the Youth Capital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states, and several international events were held in the city that year.

He said the organizers sought to recruit young volunteers primarily from among local residents, while giving preference to young people from Karabakh when selecting participants. This approach helped promote their integration into society and provided opportunities for personal development.

The deputy minister noted that sports were another key area of the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ work, adding that sports played an important role in maintaining physical health and mental well-being. Four major sports facilities are currently under construction in the liberated territories.

According to him, the historic Imarat Stadium is being built in Aghdam, while renovation work at the stadium in Khankendi is nearing completion. Hajiyev recalled that a football match was held at the Khankendi stadium in 2023 in the presence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, with the team of the Karabakh Central Army Sports Club also taking part. The stadium is now undergoing a complete renovation. In addition, large sports complexes are being built in Fuzuli and Zangilan.

“I believe that once these sports facilities become operational, our young people will make active use of them, because a healthy mind resides in a healthy body,” the deputy minister said.

Hajiyev also highlighted the various youth programs currently being implemented in Karabakh. He welcomed a proposal by Member of Parliament Shahin Seyidzade to establish a special grant program for young people living in the region.

The deputy minister said that when he and Seyidzade worked at the Youth Foundation, a grant program for individuals had been implemented, and this work was continuing. In his view, the Karabakh Revival Foundation could also contribute to such initiatives, helping integrate local young people. The Ministry of Youth and Sports was ready to play an active role in this process.

He also stressed the importance of winners of the “Yukselish” competition working in Karabakh. According to the deputy minister, several competition winners were already working in the region, which was a source of pride for them.

Hajiyev noted that one of the winners, who had worked for an international organization, had recently moved to Karabakh University. Despite previously working at an international organization in central Baku, the individual had decided to teach at Karabakh University, pursue educational activities, and serve as a program director.

The deputy minister described this as an example demonstrating that the “Yukselish” competition had been the right choice. He said that people’s values could not be measured solely in material terms, as moral values were also important.

According to him, participants representing various institutions were actively providing support. The “Yukselish” team had visited Karabakh several times with competition winners and implemented projects in the region. A forum for competition winners is also planned to be held in Karabakh by the end of this year.

Hajiyev emphasized that the main goal was to keep Karabakh a constant priority and ensure the active participation of people living in the region, particularly young people, in ongoing initiatives.

He said participation in the competition was voluntary and no one could be forced to take part. Nevertheless, he said, it was desirable for people living in Karabakh to participate actively in such competitions. The possibility of holding a separate competition for university students in the future, aimed at identifying those with the strongest leadership potential, could also be considered. The deputy minister expressed hope that Karabakh University would play an active role in this process.

At the end of his remarks, Hajiyev said he believed the Rebuild Karabakh exhibition would become a regular event and could eventually be held in Karabakh itself.

“I believe this exhibition will become an annual tradition and one day may be held in Karabakh as well. I believe that day is not far away,” the deputy minister added.

Caspian Construction Week has opened in Azerbaijan, bringing together events covering construction, Karabakh’s reconstruction, engineering and utility systems, the plastics and polymer industries, road infrastructure, and public transport.

The event is being held at the Baku Expo Center from October 14 to 16 and includes four international exhibitions, alongside another international exhibition dedicated to road infrastructure and public transport.

Caspian Construction Week serves as a platform for companies representing various industries to showcase their products and solutions, bring together sector participants, and establish professional contacts. The event covers several areas, ranging from construction materials and heating and ventilation equipment to solutions for Karabakh’s reconstruction, the plastics and polymer industries, road infrastructure, and public transport.

The exhibitions held during the week provide local and international companies with opportunities to present their products and technologies, follow market developments, and discuss potential cooperation with prospective partners.

Alongside the exhibitions, Caspian Construction Week features panel discussions, innovation sessions, and business presentations on various topics.

The program also includes bilateral business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings for exhibitors and invited companies. These meetings are designed to help companies discuss cooperation opportunities with one another and with relevant institutions.

Over three days, Caspian Construction Week brings together the construction, engineering, industrial, reconstruction, architecture, and transport sectors. The exhibitions and business events give companies an opportunity to showcase their products and technologies, follow industry developments, and establish new partnerships.