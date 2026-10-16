9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists gets underway in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists is being held at the Rashid Behbudov Song Theatre in Baku, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

A total of 225 delegates have confirmed their participation in the congress.

Candidates for membership on the Press Council’s Board of Directors have been determined based on nomination forms submitted by organizations that are members of the Press Council.

Among the current members of the Board of Directors, Rashad Majid, Aflatun Amashov, Gulu Maharramli, Umud Rahimoghlu, Aydin Guliyev, Rauf Arifoghlu, Elchin Mirzabayli, Vusala Mahirgizi, Agil Alasgar, Jeyhun Musaoghlu, Algish Musayev, Akif Ashirli, and Yadigar Mammadli have requested not to include their names on the ballot.

Consequently, changes are expected for 13 of the 23 seats on the Press Council’s Board of Directors.

Will be updated