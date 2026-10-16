Azerbaijan Press Council forms new board of directors with 23 members

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The new composition of the Press Council’s Board of Directors was formed at the 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists in Baku today, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

The Board of Directors, formed through a voting process, consists of 23 members.

The members of the Council’s Board of Directors elected from among journalists are as follows:

Hajibay Heydarli - "Azxeber.com" website;

Orkhan Amashov - AnewZ;

Saadat Mammadova - ATV;

Nurshan Guliyev - APA;

Vugar Rahimzade - "Iki Sahil" newspaper;

Elshad Eyvazli - Modern Media Group;

Seyfaddin Huseynli - "525-ci Qazet";

Galib Ibrahimoghlu - "Bakivaxti.az" website;

Farid Shahbazli - "Editor.az" website;

Elchin Alioghlu - Trend International News Agency;

Anar Tahirov – "Bizim.media" website;

Vafa Hamzayeva – Real TV;

Elmira Musazadeh - CBC;

Humbat Musayev - First Deputy Editor-in-Chief of "Xalq Qazeti";

Vugar Zifaroghlu - Baku State University (BSU), Faculty of Journalism;

Mushfig Alasgarli - Trade Union of Journalists;

Amina Yusifgizi - veteran journalist;

Bahruz Mammadzade - Chairman of the Veterans, Families of Martyrs, and Veterans of the Special Forces Public Union

Ayaz Mirzayev – Azerbaijan Journalists Network Public Union

Farid Pardashunas - Technote Media Company;

Konul Niftaliyeva - BSU, Faculty of Journalism

Azer Hasrat - Bayraqdar Media

Yegana Hajiyeva - Institute of Young Democrats.