Azerbaijan Press Council reports decline in complaints since 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. A downward trend has been observed in the number of complaints received by the Press Council of Azerbaijan since 2020, the newly elected chairman of the Press Council, Vugar Zifaroghlu, told reporters on the sidelines of the 9th Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists in Baku on Friday, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He mentioned that discussions during the 9th Congress of the Press Council of Azerbaijan addressed significant challenges facing the media, as well as the impact of new technologies on journalism. The new Board of Directors will be well-equipped to respond to upcoming challenges.

"As always, the Press Council of Azerbaijan will continue its work toward the development of journalism, and various engaging projects will be implemented," Zifaroghlu noted.

The council chairman also noted that the number of complaints received by the organization has decreased compared to previous years.

Zifaroghlu emphasized that all complaints received by the Press Council will be investigated, and appropriate measures will be taken to address them.

He added that, as a result of enhancing the professionalism of Azerbaijani journalists and creating a favorable environment for the Press Council’s activities, it’s expected that the number of complaints will decrease further, and perhaps even disappear entirely, in the future.