Azerbaijani community holds meeting in Greece (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. A meeting was held with the Azerbaijani community in Greece, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora reported.

According to the statement, the regular organization of meetings with Azerbaijanis living abroad holds special significance among the projects and programs implemented by the diaspora committee, with the ultimate goal of fostering a global Azerbaijani community.

The statement noted that the meeting held by the Committee’s Chairman, Fuad Muradov, with Azerbaijanis in Athens, during his visit to Greece, to discuss a roadmap for diaspora activities, is an integral part of this objective.

The event began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan. Then, the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the country was honored with deep respect.

During the meeting, video clips featuring speeches by the Head of State were screened, and the focus was placed on the activities of the Azerbaijani community, the strengthening of national solidarity, and the support of future initiatives.

According to Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Greece, Arif Mammadov, who spoke at the event, this community meeting demonstrates that Azerbaijanis living abroad remain a constant priority for the state. The ambassador also touched upon the integration of the compatriots living in Greece into local society, as well as their successful initiatives aimed at promoting Azerbaijan.

"The diaspora policy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev makes a significant contribution to uniting Azerbaijanis living abroad around a single national identity and to the rapid process of community formation," the committee chairperson said. Providing detailed information on the committee's projects and programs, the chairperson noted that substantial progress has been made in strengthening the coordinated activities of Azerbaijanis living abroad and in ensuring they successfully represent our country.

Then, a coordinator for the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis Living in Eastern European Countries was selected for Athens, Greece. The coordinator shared ideas and proposals regarding the organization of the Azerbaijani community in Greece.

During the meeting, which took place in a cordial atmosphere, questions from community members were addressed, and views were exchanged regarding new initiatives. The meeting participants expressed their gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for the continuous attention and care shown to Azerbaijanis living abroad, as well as for the measures taken to strengthen national unity.

In 2025 alone, visits to 30 countries were organized for the leadership and staff of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, and 800 events took place in foreign countries through the initiatives of the committee and the diaspora. This momentum continues to grow in 2026.