Iran's agricultural production shows 4-fold increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. During the last Iranian year (from March 21, 2025 through March 20, 2026), agricultural production in Iran increased 4-fold compared to the period before the Islamic Revolution (1979).

This is reflected in the statement of Iran's Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri, which he made during an event organized at the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, on June 17.

According to him, while agricultural production in Iran stood at 28 million tons before the Islamic Revolution, this figure rose to 139 million tons last year.

"Before the Islamic Revolution, 2.7 tons of products were harvested from every 1 hectare of cultivated land in Iran, whereas now this figure has risen to 6.8 tons. This is the result of the development of scientific activities and research in the country's agricultural sector," he stated.

The Iranian minister said that while approximately 4 million tons of wheat were harvested in the country before the Revolution, the volume of wheat harvested in recent years has exceeded 16 million tons, which means a 300% increase.

Nouri noted that while 2.6 million tons of milk were produced before the revolution, this figure has now reached 13 million tons, and chicken meat production has risen from 165,000 tons to approximately 3 million tons.

"Before the Islamic Revolution, Iran's agricultural exports amounted to $300 million. However, in the last Iranian year, the value of Iran's agricultural exports rose to $7.3 billion. This development was achieved despite a large number of pressures and problems," he noted.

Iran keeps the increase of product manufacturing in the agricultural sector under serious focus.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with Trend Executive Director of Iran’s Moghan Agro-Industry and Livestock Company, operating under the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture, Jihad Ghasem Mohammadi, said that the company is directly interested in the export of agricultural products.

According to Mohammadi, the company has yet to directly export its goods - so far its products have been exported by businessmen and other corporate companies involved in exports.