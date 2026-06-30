Azerbaijan's financial system remains resilient despite global challenges, finance minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijan's state financial system continued to operate under flexible and responsible management principles in 2025 despite persistent global economic challenges, Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said on Tuesday, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking during a parliamentary debate on the draft law approving the implementation of Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget, Babayev said the country's economic stability had been maintained despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, disruptions to global supply chains, and volatility in energy and food markets.

"The implementation of the 2025 state budget shows that the development course set by President Ilham Aliyev has ensured the sustainable development of our country, financial stability and improvement of the well-being of citizens, even in difficult global economic conditions," Babayev said.

He said the results reflected continued efforts to strengthen fiscal discipline, diversify the economy and improve social welfare.

According to Babayev, the 2025 state and consolidated budgets prioritized social protection, economic development, defense and national security, as well as reconstruction and restoration projects in territories regained by Azerbaijan, while ensuring funding for the government's key objectives.