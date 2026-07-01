QazaqGaz, Chevron discuss gas sector development cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Kazakhstan's National Company QazaqGaz JSC and Chevron Corporation have discussed strategic cooperation frameworks, the company's press service says.

The issue was reviewed during a working meeting in Astana between Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz, and Clay Neff, President of Chevron International Exploration and Production (Upstream).

According to the company, the cooperation is aimed at advancing Kazakhstan's domestic gas industry and energy market infrastructure.

"During the talks, Chevron leadership presented update reports on the implementation of the corporation's current upstream energy assets in Kazakhstan, highlighting their critical operational importance for strengthening the state's broader energy landscape," the statement of QazaqGaz says.

The meeting focused closely on accelerating joint investment frameworks to secure long-term domestic gas production volumes.

QazaqGaz noted that the institutional dialogue also extended to structural shifts in the global market. Both sides exchanged expert evaluations on contemporary energy security, green transition challenges, geological exploration, and technology-driven efficiency upgrades.

Kazakhstan’s National Company QazaqGaz JSC and Chevron Corporation share a long-standing strategic partnership rooted in Chevron’s decades-long presence in the country’s energy sector. Chevron has been a major investor in Kazakhstan since the early 1990s, most notably as a key partner in the Tengizchevroil joint venture, which develops the giant Tengiz oil field.