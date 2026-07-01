Government institutions and international experts discuss Azerbaijan’s digital development during workshop (PHOTO)

The Digital Government Advancement Workshop was held on 29–30 June 2026 through the cooperation between the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan (IDDA) and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA). The two-day workshop brought together government institutions, international organizations, and digital governance experts to discuss Azerbaijan’s progress and future priorities in digital government.

Workshop participants reviewed Azerbaijan’s digital government achievements and strategic priorities. Representatives of the public institutions presented key achievements as well as challenges in digital transformation, engaged in practical discussions on digital service maturity, and institutional strengths. Particular attention was given to the preparation of Azerbaijan for the next stage of AI-enabled and agentic digital government.

During the workshop, both local and international experts shared their perspectives and best practices on digital government advancement, institutional coordination, evidence-based policymaking, the transformation of citizen-centered digital services, and emerging technology trends.

Shahin Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, stated:

“We’ve had two days of extremely productive discussions of Azerbaijan’s digital government advancements, AI readiness, cybersecurity, SDGs and inclusive digital transformation. I believe that this workshop will significantly contribute to strengthening institutional coordination and national implementation priorities of Azerbaijan.”

Vincenzo Aquaro, Chief of Digital Government Branch in the Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government at UN DESA, emphasized the value of the initiative, noting:

“This workshop demonstrated Azerbaijan’s purposeful approach to building a modern, secure, and citizen-centred digital government. By bringing together government institutions, the private sector, academia, and international partners, it provided an important platform for exchanging views on Azerbaijan’s achievements and the implementation of the country’s national digital priorities.”

The purpose of the "Digital Government Advancement" Workshop was to discuss and analyze the achievements made in digital transformation and identify future priorities.