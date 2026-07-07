Resilience to shape post-Hormuz logistics - ITF (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Resilience will remain a defining factor for global logistics even after transit through the Strait of Hormuz resumes.

This was stated by a representative of the International Transport Forum (ITF) in an exclusive commentary to Trend.

"ITF continues to monitor the development of the situation at the Strait of Hormuz as with other disruptions to global logistics," the organization said.

According to the ITF, transport systems today face cascading risks from climate hazards, economic instability, technological failures, health crises, and geopolitical tensions. In this regard, the logistics sector has increasingly shifted its priorities in response to these challenges.

"Focus has shifted from efficiency to resilience, emphasizing functionality under stress and uncertainty amid climate change and digital risks," the organization said.

According to the ITF, resilient transport networks help maintain economic activity while improving the sector's ability to respond to disruptions.

"Resilience supports economic continuity, protects vulnerable populations, enables faster recovery, and fosters learning and innovation," the organization added.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation.

A peace memorandum was signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 18. The memorandum was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump. The memorandum came into effect on June 19.

On June 21, the first round of talks between Iran and the U.S. took place in Switzerland, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar. Among the issues discussed was the restoration of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints, following weeks of heightened military tensions and disruptions to regional shipping. The waterway carries around one-fifth of global oil consumption and a significant share of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade, making its uninterrupted operation critical for global shipping, energy markets, and supply chains.