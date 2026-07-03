Azerbaijan facilitates wheat transit to Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. A shipment of 976 tons of wheat has been transited from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, Trend's correspondent reports.

A total of 14 wagons of wheat weighing 976 tons were sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kesik.

So far, more than 35,000 tons of grain, about 8,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, 68 tons of buckwheat, and 414 tons of anthracite have been sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

At the same time, more than 14,000 tons of diesel and about 5,000 tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia so far.