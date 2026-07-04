Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan deepen parliamentary cooperation ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across key areas during a high-level meeting, as both sides emphasized the growing role of interparliamentary ties in advancing the strategic partnership.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Senate of Oliy Majlis following the meeting between the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbayeva, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev, as he completes his diplomatic mission in the country.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations, which were described as being based on friendship, brotherhood, mutual trust, and alliance. Both sides underscored that, thanks to the strong political will and trust-based dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, bilateral cooperation has reached a qualitatively new level.

“Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan today enjoy relations that are defined by deep mutual trust and a shared strategic vision,” Narbayeva said, emphasizing that interparliamentary cooperation has become an increasingly important pillar of the bilateral agenda.

It was noted that political dialogue between the two countries has significantly intensified in recent years, while the legal and treaty framework has been strengthened. Trade, economic, investment, interregional, and cultural-humanitarian ties have also expanded, reflecting the dynamic nature of the partnership.

Special attention during the talks was given to interparliamentary cooperation. The sides highlighted that the parliaments of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are systematically working to provide legislative support for agreements reached at the highest level.

“The role of parliamentary diplomacy is becoming ever more important in ensuring the effective implementation of our leaders’ agreements,” Narbayeva added.

Both sides emphasized the importance of further expanding contacts between relevant parliamentary committees and friendship groups, enhancing the exchange of experience in lawmaking and parliamentary oversight, and strengthening cooperation within international parliamentary organizations.