EU praises Uzbekistan reforms in talks with Senate chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Uzbekistan’s Senate Chairperson Tanzila Narbayeva held talks with the European Union Ambassador to Uzbekistan Toivo Klaar, focusing on the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and the European Union.

This was reflected in a statement from the Senate of the Oliy Majlis following the meeting in Tashkent.

During the discussions, both sides reviewed ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan and the growing momentum in inter-parliamentary dialogue between the country and the European Union. EU Ambassador Toivo Klaar noted that Brussels highly values Uzbekistan’s large-scale reform agenda and its efforts to strengthen institutional cooperation with European partners.

“The European Union highly appreciates the reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan and the initiatives aimed at developing inter-parliamentary dialogue,” Klaar said during the meeting.

Both sides expressed confidence that the full entry into force of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) would elevate relations to a new level. They also stressed the importance of its swift ratification by the parliaments of EU member states, describing it as a key step toward deeper institutional cooperation.

Special attention was given to expanding inter-parliamentary ties, particularly through continued joint initiatives under the “Inter Pares” project, which aims to strengthen legislative cooperation and exchange best practices between Uzbekistan and European institutions.

“We are committed to maintaining an open and constructive dialogue and further deepening our cooperation through practical initiatives,” the sides noted in a joint statement.

The meeting also included discussions on advancing political dialogue, expanding parliamentary engagement, and introducing new practical projects designed to broaden mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and the European Union.

Both sides underlined that sustained high-level engagement and institutional cooperation will remain central to the long-term development of Uzbekistan–EU relations.