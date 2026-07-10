Azerbaijan to facilitate transit of new shipment to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The next shipment from Russia to Armenia will be carried out via Azerbaijan.

This was announced in a report published by the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

According to the report, 14 wagons of propane weighing 470 tons and 5 wagons of fertilizer weighing 339 tons will be sent from Bilajari station towards Boyuk Kesik station on July 10.

To date, more than 36,000 tons of grain, about 8,000 metric tons of fertilizer, 1,136 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, and 414 metric tons of anthracite have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Azerbaijan has exported over 14,000 metric tons of diesel fuel and about 5,000 metric tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline to Armenia so far.