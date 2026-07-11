Uzbekistan bets on Belarus partnership to boost food industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Uzbekistan and Belarus are moving forward with plans to expand cooperation in the food industry, including the launch of joint projects to produce baby food and strengthen industrial partnerships between manufacturers in the two countries.

This was stated in a press release from the Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture, following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Agriculture Kahramon Yuldashev and the chairman of the Belarusian conglomerate ''Belgospishcheprom,'' Oleg Zhidkov.

According to the ministry, the meeting took place as part of the implementation of agreements reached during the recent state visit of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Belarus.

''The sides discussed the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the state visit and reviewed prospects for joint projects in the food industry,'' Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture said.

Particular attention was given to establishing baby food production in Uzbekistan using locally sourced meat, dairy, fruit, and vegetable products. The parties also explored ways to increase trade between baby food manufacturers in the two countries and expand industrial cooperation in the sector.

''The discussions focused on launching baby food production in Uzbekistan, increasing trade turnover between manufacturers, and strengthening production cooperation,'' the ministry said.

The meeting also covered the development of new investment projects, with both sides exchanging views on identifying promising initiatives, preparing technical and economic assessments, and accelerating their implementation.

The talks are part of broader efforts by Uzbekistan and Belarus to deepen industrial cooperation following Mirziyoyev's state visit, with both governments seeking to translate political agreements into practical economic projects.

Uzbekistan has been actively working to modernize its food processing industry by attracting foreign technologies and expanding domestic production of value-added agricultural goods. Cooperation with Belarus is expected to support the introduction of modern food-processing technologies while strengthening supply chains and creating new opportunities for bilateral trade.

''The meeting will contribute to the prompt implementation of the instructions given by the President of Uzbekistan during the state visit, the expansion of industrial cooperation between the two countries, and the development of modern food production,'' the ministry said.