Tajik President urges shift from raw ore exports to local production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Every tonne of ore extracted in Tajikistan should be processed domestically before being turned into finished products.

This was announced by the press service of the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, citing President Emomali Rahmon's remarks at the meeting with officials, industrial sector representatives, and community leaders in the country’s Sughd region.

According to the ministry, in the course of the meeting, the president stressed that the country should maximize the use of its mineral resources by developing domestic processing industries rather than relying on exports of raw materials.

"It was recognized as necessary that every tonne of extracted ore should first be processed within the country and turned into a final product. This should become a key direction of the state's industrial policy," Rahmon said.

According to the president, this approach will help satisfy growing domestic demand through local production, reduce dependence on imports, expand exports of competitive products, and create additional jobs. He added that all new industrial projects should focus on full-cycle production and the comprehensive processing of domestic raw materials.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan possesses significant deposits of iron ore, antimony, silver, gold, coal, and other mineral resources, but much of its mining sector has traditionally focused on the extraction and export of raw materials. In recent years, the government has increasingly shifted its attention toward developing downstream industries capable of producing higher value-added goods. As part of this strategy, authorities are promoting investment in metallurgy and other processing industries while encouraging the use of modern technologies and expanding the country's export-oriented manufacturing base.