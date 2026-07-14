The future of the real estate market will be discussed in Baku — just days left until the AIREX International Real Estate Exhibition!

For the first time, an international-level real estate exhibition will be held in Azerbaijan.

Taking place on 4–6 November 2026 at the Baku Expo Center, the Azerbaijan International Real Estate Exhibition (AIREX) opens its doors not only to visitors, but first and foremost to developers, investors, funds, and industry leaders looking to bring their projects to an international audience. The organizers emphasize that the exhibition's true measure of success lies in the meetings held, the negotiations conducted, and the deals that result.

The exhibition is organized by PASHA Property Management and Baku Expo Management; supported by the State Real Estate Cadastre and Registry Service, the Karabakh Revival Fund, KOBIA, AZPROMO, and ADRA; held under the sponsorship of PASHA Real Estate, Sea Breeze, PMD Group, and Baku White City; in partnership with the International Bank of Azerbaijan, AmCham Azerbaijan, and Absheron Hotel Group (AHG); with Times Consulting serving as strategic partner.

"AIREX will become a major international platform bringing together developers, investors, and buyers in the real estate sector. The event will showcase some of the most exciting and promising real estate projects from Azerbaijan and the wider region, giving participating companies the chance to present their projects to a broad audience and build direct connections with investors and potential clients. We are confident that AIREX will become the region's leading platform where new partnerships, investments, and opportunities come together", said Tural Aliyev, CEO of PASHA Property Management.

The designation of 2026 as the "Year of Construction and Architecture" by President Ilham Aliyev, the successful hosting of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku — which brought together tens of thousands of participants from more than 170 countries — and the fact that the construction sector's total annual output has now surpassed USD 10 billion all underscore just how timely and significant the real estate sector has become for the country.

Who is AIREX for?

Local and international developers, investors and investment funds, architecture and design firms, proptech companies, manufacturers of construction materials and technologies, and investors in the hospitality sector.

What will your participation give you?

A direct place at a global real estate exhibition bringing together developers, investors, funds, and industry leaders from multiple countries;

The opportunity to present your projects face-to-face to specialized investors and decision-makers;

Close, first-hand exposure to large-scale development and infrastructure projects;

A solid foundation for direct contracts, partnerships, and international investment opportunities;

Positioning yourself at the center of the global real estate investment ecosystem.

Speaker names, panel topics, and the projects to be presented will be announced in the coming months.

Exhibitor spaces are already filling up!

If you are an investor, developer, architect, realtor, or any other participant in the real estate sector, AIREX is an excellent opportunity to connect with local and global market players, build new partnerships and relationships, and explore real business opportunities.

For more information and registration, visithttps://airex.az/ or call *0776.