Kyrgyzstan’s Nookat sweeps through early grain harvest with solid yields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Farmers in the Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan's southern Osh region have completed the initial harvesting phase of cereal spike crops, clearing the first 1,700 hectares of arable land.

This was announced in a report issued by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

According to the report, the regional campaign has yielded stable agricultural productivity during the early seasonal sweep. Local grain fields are registering average yields of 32.2 centners per hectare for wheat and 27 centners per hectare for barley, driven by optimal machinery deployment and field logistics.

To maintain continuous fieldwork across the district's total planted area of 17,594 hectares, local authorities have mobilized a specialized fleet of 36 grain harvesters. In parallel, agricultural producers are receiving state backing to insulate operational margins against seasonal market fluctuations.

"Currently, as part of state support, agricultural producers are being provided with diesel fuel at a preferential price of 81 soms per liter," the ministry stated on Tuesday.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan and Italy signed a memorandum to expand cooperation in agricultural mechanization and modern farming technologies. The memorandum was signed between the ministry and Italy's FederUnacoma, the National Federation of Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers. The document is aimed at developing cooperation in agricultural mechanization, promoting modern agricultural technologies, implementing joint projects, and modernizing Kyrgyzstan's agro-industrial sector.

"The parties discussed opportunities for the technical modernization of the agricultural sector, digitalization, and the joint production of agricultural machinery. They also confirmed the interest of Kyrgyzstan and Italy in further expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector," the ministry said.