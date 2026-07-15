Slovak companies show growing interest in Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Slovak companies are showing growing interest in the Azerbaijani market, while economic ties between Azerbaijan and Slovakia continue to strengthen, a Slovak official said, Trend's correspondent reported from the event

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum in Baku, Daniel Ondruš, head of the Foreign Trade Department at the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO), said this was the fourth business mission organized by SARIO to Azerbaijan over the past three years.

"This is already the fourth business mission to Azerbaijan organized by SARIO over the past three years. We view this as evidence of the growing interest of Slovak companies in Azerbaijan and the consistently strengthening economic ties between our countries," he said.

Ondrush noted that the Slovak delegation included representatives of companies operating in agriculture and food processing, mechanical engineering, defense industry, water management, infrastructure, energy, mining, as well as information and communication technologies.

He said the companies arrived in Baku with a genuine interest in exploring the Azerbaijani market, exchanging experience and establishing long-term business partnerships.

Ondrush emphasized that the main outcome of the forum would be the partnerships formed through the meetings held, as well as future joint projects and business ties that will continue to develop after the event concludes.