Kazakhstan Railways inks $400M China deals to boost cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) has signed a robust package of cooperation agreements worth approximately $400 million with Chinese partners in Shanghai.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Kazakhstan Railways.

According to the report, the agreements were finalized during the international business forum ''Kazakhstan – China: Transport-Logistics Cooperation and E-Commerce – New Technologies, New Opportunities.'' The documents, some of which are denominated in Chinese yuan and Kazakh tenge, establish a strategic framework for joint initiatives in IT infrastructure, port and terminal logistics, shipbuilding, and the digitalization of transport management processes.

''The total value of the signed documents is estimated at approximately $400 million, with some contracts denominated in yuan and tenge,'' the report says.

The bilateral partnership begins with extensive infrastructure and maritime development projects. KTZ forged key agreements with China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd, Sichuan Port, and Shipping Investment Group Co., Ltd., and Lianyungang Port Group Co., Ltd. to optimize regional logistics networks, while also signing a contract with Jiangsu Haizhongzhou Shipping Industry Co., Ltd. to foster shipbuilding initiatives.

The cooperation then transitions to logistical integration and freight management. To scale up international cargo transit, KTZ signed targeted agreements with COSCO Shipping Container Lines Co., Ltd. and China Railway Container Transport Co., Ltd.

These logistics and transport efforts are supported by a strong push toward digitalization. KTZ secured strategic IT partnerships with Global DTC Kazakhstan Ltd., NIZE Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., and Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan to accelerate the digital transformation of international transport corridors.

According to KTZ, the implementation of these milestone agreements is poised to expand bilateral logistics networks, streamline border trade operations, and fast-track ongoing transport projects between Kazakhstan and China.