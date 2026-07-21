Turkmenistan reports 64.5% rise in LPG production in 6M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. Turkmenistan significantly increased production of liquefied petroleum gas and several refined petroleum products in the first half of 2026.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government following an expanded Cabinet meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The figures were presented by Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Dovletgeldi Amanmuhammedov during his report.

"Compared to the corresponding period of 2025, production of diesel fuel increased by 0.7%, lubricating oils by 7.2%, petroleum bitumen by 39.9%, and liquefied hydrocarbon gases by 64.5%," the government said.

The growth in production of refined petroleum products reflects Turkmenistan's continued focus on increasing value-added output from its hydrocarbon sector. As domestic refining capacity expands and export-oriented production rises, efficient access to foreign markets is becoming an increasingly important factor for sustaining the sector's long-term growth. This places greater emphasis on regional transport and logistics corridors connecting Central Asia with Europe, the Middle East, and other international destinations.

Against this backdrop, the International Transport Forum (ITF) shared its assessment of the region's evolving transport landscape in an exclusive interview with Trend. The organization said the Middle Corridor, the trade route linking China and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye, will continue to retain its strategic importance for Eurasian connectivity even if southern routes through Iran become more attractive following a lasting normalization of relations between Washington and Tehran.

"The Middle Corridor would nevertheless retain strategic value as a diversified Asia–Europe route that avoids both Russia and Iran. It will continue to benefit from strong political and investment support for Eurasian connectivity," the organization said.