Azerbaijan and Georgia launch e-permit system for international freight shipments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The implementation of the electronic permit (E-Permit) system for international cargo transportation has been launched between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

The report noted that the agreement in this regard was reached at the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Georgia Joint Commission on International Automobile Relations held in Baku on April 8-9 of this year. According to the agreement, a working group consisting of representatives of relevant agencies of both countries began technical work on the integration of the system from May 1, and the process was successfully completed.

According to the report, after the integration was completed, the first pilot shipments were successfully carried out between the parties using E-Permit forms. Based on the positive results of the pilot phase, in order to begin the active implementation of the system, 1,000 bilateral, 1,000 transit, and 1,000 third-country E-Permit forms were initially exchanged between Azerbaijan and Georgia. The provision of these E-Permit forms to carriers has also begun.

Besides, the agency pointed out that with this, Georgia became the fifth country where Azerbaijan has implemented the E-Permit system. Previously, the system was successfully implemented with Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

According to the agency, carriers can obtain the E-Permit forms through the e-xidmet.ayna.gov.az portal in a fully automatic 24/7 mode, without leaving their place. This opportunity, in addition to increasing the efficiency of services, ensures the receipt of permits remotely and at any time.

The agency emphasized that the implementation of the electronic permit system speeds up the acquisition of permits, simplifies administrative procedures, reduces paper document circulation, and serves to expand digitalization in international cargo transportation.