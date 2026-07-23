Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia align on migration, digital consular reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia discussed expanding cooperation in consular affairs, legal matters and labor migration.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan following a meeting between Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Olimjon Abdullayev and Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Saad Nasser Abdullah Abu Haimed.

The parties reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and exchanged views on prospects for strengthening cooperation in consular and legal affairs, creating more favorable conditions for citizens and expanding practical collaboration in labor migration.

"The sides emphasized their mutual interest in introducing digital solutions, improving the efficiency of consular services and further developing cooperation in the field of labor migration," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed measures to enhance bilateral engagement by streamlining consular procedures and improving coordination between the two countries' relevant institutions. The talks highlighted the importance of expanding cooperation in areas that facilitate the movement of people and strengthen legal and administrative support for citizens.

In addition, several initiatives aimed at deepening Uzbekistan-Saudi Arabia relations across multiple sectors were considered. They agreed to continue working on the proposals through consultations involving the competent government agencies of both countries.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to the consistent development of mutually beneficial cooperation and maintaining regular bilateral dialogue.

Saudi Arabia has become one of Uzbekistan's key partners in the Middle East, with bilateral cooperation expanding in recent years beyond trade and investment to include labor migration, tourism and government services. Efforts to digitalize consular procedures and strengthen legal cooperation are expected to facilitate closer people-to-people ties and improve services for citizens of both countries while supporting broader economic and institutional cooperation.