Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan business forum boosts trade ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Business leaders from Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan held talks in Bishkek aimed at expanding trade, launching joint investment projects and strengthening cross-border business partnerships.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan business forum, organized at the initiative of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, brought together more than 200 entrepreneurs from the two countries, according to the chamber.

The event served as a business-to-business (B2B) platform for companies to identify new partners, expand exports and explore opportunities for launching joint ventures across a range of industries.

"The participants emphasized the importance of further expanding trade and economic cooperation, strengthening direct ties between businesses and making effective use of existing opportunities," the chamber said in a statement.

Representatives of the Bishkek Mayor's Office, Uzbekistan's Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and the Small Business Association addressed the forum, highlighting the growing role of private-sector cooperation in deepening bilateral economic relations.

Business negotiations covered construction materials, food production, agriculture, textiles, leather and footwear, furniture manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electrical equipment, logistics, tourism and trade.

According to the chamber, the meetings resulted in a number of agreements on expanding export markets, establishing joint manufacturing facilities, implementing investment projects and developing new commercial partnerships. Financial details and the value of the agreements were not disclosed.

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have significantly expanded economic cooperation in recent years, supported by closer political ties and efforts to reduce barriers to trade and investment. Business forums and direct B2B meetings have become an increasingly important tool for connecting companies and facilitating cross-border commercial activity.

The latest forum reflects continued efforts by both countries to strengthen regional economic integration through private-sector engagement. By fostering direct business contacts and promoting joint investment initiatives, the event is expected to support higher trade volumes, diversify exports and create new opportunities for industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.