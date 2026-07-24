Trade growth drives Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov discussed expanding bilateral trade and advancing joint industrial and infrastructure projects during a telephone conversation.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

The leaders reviewed progress in Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan cooperation, with particular attention to trade, economic ties and preparations for an upcoming bilateral summit, according to the press service.

"The leaders noted with satisfaction the growing momentum of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas. Bilateral trade is increasing dynamically, industrial cooperation projects, including those supported by the Joint Fund, are being implemented, and practical work continues on major regional infrastructure projects," the statement said.

Mirziyoyev and Japarov emphasized the importance of maintaining the positive momentum in economic relations and highlighted the need to ensure thorough preparations for the agenda of the forthcoming high-level summit, particularly its trade and economic component.

The conversation also underscored the role of the Joint Fund in supporting industrial cooperation between the two countries, as well as ongoing efforts to implement large-scale regional infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and fostering economic integration.

The Kyrgyz president also congratulated Mirziyoyev on his birthday. "The Kyrgyz president warmly congratulated his Uzbek counterpart on his birthday, wishing him good health, prosperity and continued success, as well as peace and prosperity for the people of Uzbekistan," the press service said in the statement.

The two presidents reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership and good-neighborly relations between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan through closer coordination and expanded practical cooperation.

Kyrgyzstan has become one of Uzbekistan's key economic partners in Central Asia, with bilateral trade and investment increasing steadily in recent years. The two countries have intensified cooperation in manufacturing, transport, logistics and border infrastructure while promoting joint industrial ventures and regional connectivity projects.

The latest talks reflect continued efforts by both governments to deepen economic integration and maintain the strong momentum in bilateral cooperation, with trade, industrial partnerships and infrastructure development expected to remain central priorities at the upcoming summit.