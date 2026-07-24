Turkmenistan, EU discuss expanding cooperation on migration, mobility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. Turkmenistan and the European Union have discussed expanding cooperation on migration, mobility, visa policy and citizen protection.

This was reflected in a press release published by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium on June 24 following a meeting between Ambassador Sapar Palvanov and Johannes Luchner, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs (DG HOME).

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on establishing direct working contacts between the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, DG HOME and the competent authorities of EU member states to facilitate information exchange, address documentation and consular issues, and strengthen protection for Turkmen citizens abroad, the report says.

According to the embassy, the discussions also covered opportunities to facilitate travel, including Turkmenistan's ongoing consultations with the Benelux countries on reciprocal visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and service passports. The parties reviewed existing European Union mechanisms aimed at improving conditions for issuing multiple-entry Schengen visas and enhancing local consular cooperation.

In addition, the sides discussed implementation of Turkmenistan's National Action Plan to Combat Trafficking in Persons for 2025-2029, the report noted. They also reviewed prospects for expanding cooperation through expert exchanges and joint initiatives targeting human trafficking, migrant smuggling and transnational organized crime.

The meeting also addressed preparations for an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Turkmenistan and the European Union. According to the embassy, both sides noted that a broader legal framework could institutionalize dialogue on migration, mobility, visa policy and security, while the European Commission confirmed its readiness to maintain working contacts and preliminary consultations with the Turkmen side.

The migration dialogue comes as relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union continue to broaden beyond their traditional focus on energy and trade. In recent months, the sides have intensified contacts through sectoral meetings covering transport, connectivity, customs, education, environmental cooperation and investment, while Turkmenistan hosted its first EU-Turkmenistan Business Forum, bringing together European companies and government officials to discuss new opportunities in logistics, industry and sustainable development.

Efforts to facilitate mobility have also gained momentum. Alongside consultations with the Benelux countries on visa exemptions for diplomatic and service passport holders, Ashgabat has been pursuing broader engagement with European institutions on people-to-people contacts and legal mobility. These initiatives complement negotiations on the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which is expected to provide a more comprehensive framework for cooperation across political, economic and institutional areas.