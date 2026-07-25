Russia remains major investor in Kazakhstan's economy - Tokayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Russia has remained the major investor in Kazakhstan's economy.

According to the Kremlin press service, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made this statement during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk.

He said that Russia has become the leading foreign investor in Kazakhstan's economy, and bilateral trade continues to grow.

Tokayev noted the high level of economic cooperation between the two countries.

"In 2025, trade volume amounted to approximately $28 billion. Moreover, this year's trends are extremely positive: compared to the first five months of 2025, these five months have shown significant growth in mutual trade," he said.

According to the Kazakh President, Russia is effectively the leading investor in Kazakhstan's economy. "In terms of investment, Russia is essentially becoming the leading investor in our economy. Investment volume has reached nearly $30 billion. It's very interesting that, through joint efforts, we have identified a pool of 177 promising industrial projects, 122 of which have already been implemented, and the total value of these 177 projects is $53 billion. This is a significant amount, given the challenging geopolitical conditions of the current era," Tokayev emphasized.