Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves reach $85.8 billion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves increased by 700 million manat ($411.7 million) or 0.8% to $85.7 billion in the 6 months of 2026, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, said at a press conference held today on the interest rate corridor parameters, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"Based on balance of payments statistics, the country's strategic currency reserves are sufficient to cover 40 months of imported goods and services," the chairman emphasized.

The CBA Chairman reported that the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves exceed broad money supply (M2) by 3.4 times. According to the Ministry of Finance, as of July 1, 2026, the country's strategic foreign exchange reserves (the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan), amounting to $85.8 billion, exceed the external public debt by approximately 18.6 times.