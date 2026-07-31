Central Bank of Azerbaijan predicts its intervention in currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) predicts that it will intervene in the currency market again at the end of this year, Chairman of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov, said at a press conference held today on the interest rate corridor parameters, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

In the 6 months of the current year, supply in the foreign exchange market significantly exceeded demand. This was reflected in both cash and non-cash segments. In the 6 months of 2026, the purchase of cash foreign currency from customers by exchange offices exceeded sales by $482 million. The dollarization level of deposits of resident individuals decreased by 3.8 percentage points over the last 12 months to 25.6% in June 2026.

Amid a sharp decrease in demand in the currency market and a significant growth in supply, the CBA carried out a purchase-oriented intervention. In the past period of the current year, the bank's currency reserves rose by $2.2 billion, or 19.5%, to $13.8 billion.