Baku conference targets finance for Middle Corridor connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The German-Azerbaijani Strategic Partnership and Connections Conference is being held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Representatives of German and Azerbaijani state institutions, business circles, international financial institutions and other organizations are participating in the event organized by the German-Azerbaijan Chamber of Foreign Trade (AHK Azerbaijan).

The conference is dedicated to the theme "Mobilizing financial resources for infrastructure, transport, logistics, green energy and digitalization along the Middle Corridor".

Executive Director of AHK Azerbaijan, Nargis Wieck, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Azerbaijan, Dirk Lölke, will speak at the opening of the event.

Within the framework of the conference, Chairman of Alat Free Economic Zone Valeh Alasgarov, Senior Vice President for Europe of Siemens Energy Frederick Doye, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Commercial Director of Azer-Turk Bank Farid Guliyev, and Vice President of Silk Way West Airlines for CIS, Türkiye and Israel, Vugar Mammadov, will also speak.

The event will feature panel discussions on the topics "Infrastructure and energy - ensuring stable connections", "Mobilizing investments in Azerbaijan: the role of multilateral development banks and export credit agencies", "Transport and logistics - Middle Corridor: Azerbaijan's strategic role and partnerships" and "Digitalization - building a digital corridor".

Representatives of such institutions as VNG AG, Siemens Energy, Azerbaijan Green Energy Company (AGEC), Green Energy Corridor Power Company, German Energy Agency (dena), Asian Development Bank (ADB), German Federal Ministry of Economy and Energy, PASHA Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Rhenus Group, Azerbaijan Railways, Hamburg Port Consulting, Baku Port, Roland Berger, PwC, and AzerTelecom will participate in the panels.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev will deliver a keynote speech at the conference.

Among the main discussion topics of the conference are the development of the Middle Corridor as a global trade route, the attraction of investments in transport and logistics infrastructure, the production and transmission of green energy, public-private partnership, digital transformation, digital customs and cybersecurity issues.

At the end of the event, business-to-government (B2G) round table sessions on "Transport and logistics infrastructure", "Accelerating the transition to green energy" and "Digitalization and trade" are planned.

The conference aims to expand German-Azerbaijani economic cooperation, discuss investment opportunities along the Middle Corridor and form new partnerships in the fields of infrastructure, energy, transport, logistics and digitalization.

Will be updated