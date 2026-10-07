Azerbaijan's tax revenue exceeds forecast by $537.3M in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Tax revenues collected in Azerbaijan’s state budget through the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy amounted to 13.6 billion manat ($8 billion), exceeding the forecast by 913.4 million manat ($537.3 million) from January through September 2026.

This was reflected in the State Tax Service’s report.

According to the report, tax revenues increased by 1.17 billion manat ($691.5 million), or 9.4%, compared to the same period of 2025.

Tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 10.3 billion manat ($6 billion), with an additional 292.6 million manat ($172.1 million) paid to the budget above the forecast. Compared to the same period of 2025, tax revenues from this sector increased by 1.16 billion manat ($0.68 billion), or 12.6%.

"From January through September 2026, revenues from mandatory state social insurance contributions amounted to 5.06 billion manat ($2.9 billion), with an additional 267.2 million manat ($157.2 million) paid above the forecast. Revenues from non-budget organizations exceeded 3.4 billion manat ($2 billion).

During the period, revenues from unemployment insurance contributions exceeded 179.9 million manat ($105.8 million), with an additional 8 million manat ($4.7 million) paid above the forecast. Revenues from non-budget organizations amounted to nearly 139.5 million manat ($82.1 million).

Revenues from mandatory health insurance contributions amounted to nearly 758.8 million manat ($446.4 million), with an additional 18 million manat ($10.6 million) paid above the forecast. Revenues from non-budget organizations amounted to nearly 507 million manat ($298.2 million), the report said.

Amid a growth in the share of the non-oil and gas sector in tax revenues, high figures are also projected for next year. The forecasts for budget revenues through the STS, outlined in the Ministry of Finance’s “Statement on the preliminary indicators of the state and consolidated budgets for 2027,” confirm this.

According to the document, revenues through the STS are expected to amount to 18.4 billion manat ($10.8 billion) in 2027. This amount is projected to account for 47% of state budget revenues.

The 2027 figure is expected to be 1.52 billion manat ($0.89 billion), or 9%, higher than the approved 2026 figure and 2.07 billion manat ($1.2 billion), or 12.7%, above the 2025 execution figure.

The bulk of revenues through the STS next year is projected to come from the non-oil and gas sector. Thus, 80.6% of revenues, or 14.8 billion manat ($8.7 billion), are expected to come from the non-oil and gas sector, while 19.4%, or 3.58 billion manat ($2.1 billion), is projected to come from the oil and gas sector.

Thus, while the growth of the non-oil and gas sector in tax revenues continued during the first nine months of 2026, the sector has also been identified as the main source of budget revenues for 2027.