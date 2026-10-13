Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discuss banking cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Cooperation in the banking sector has been discussed between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

This was reflected in a publication by the Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, on his X account.

"During the working visit to Tashkent, we met with Timur Ishmetov, Governor of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, we discussed the current macroeconomic situation in both countries, the challenges ahead, and other matters of mutual interest.

Expressing our satisfaction with the existing level of cooperation between the central banks, we also explored opportunities to expand the exchange of experience and further strengthen our ties," the post noted.

Cooperation in the financial and banking sectors plays a significant role in the development of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The exchange of experience between the financial institutions of both countries can contribute to the development of the banking sector and the enhancement of financial services. Maintaining a dialogue between central banks is important for discussing issues related to macroeconomic policy and financial stability. At the same time, the adoption of modern approaches and innovative solutions in the financial sector creates new opportunities for cooperation. Expanding bilateral relations can foster the exchange of experience and knowledge between the financial systems of both countries.