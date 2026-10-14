Azerbaijani delegation joins IMF, World Bank annual meetings in Bangkok

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. A delegation from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance is participating in the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

This was announced by the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance.

The annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group commenced on October 12 in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, and will continue through October 18.

The Azerbaijani delegation, led by First Deputy Minister of Finance Anar Karimov, is participating in the meetings. The delegation is expected to attend the plenary session and other events, as well as hold a series of bilateral meetings.

The agenda includes discussions on the impact of geopolitical tensions and the ongoing war in the Middle East on the global economy, prospects for global economic development, current conditions in international financial markets, the growth of global public debt and associated risks to debt sustainability, the impact of energy prices on inflation, and measures to safeguard global financial stability.

Other key topics include the effects of artificial intelligence on the economy and employment, the mobilization of private capital to finance investment and development projects, infrastructure development, and measures to promote economic growth and job creation.