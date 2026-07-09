Uzbekistan explores satellite solutions for key economic sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Uzbekistan is exploring new investment projects and international partnerships in the space industry, with a focus on using satellite data to address challenges in agriculture, water management and environmental monitoring.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzcosmos following the talks with representatives of Star.Vision, Oman Lens, Mars Development and Investments and UzOman to discuss prospective cooperation in space technologies and other strategic areas.

A key focus of the talks was the practical application of space technologies and satellite data across major sectors of Uzbekistan's economy. The sides considered how Earth observation and other space-based solutions could be used to improve agricultural management, monitor water resources and support environmental oversight.

"Particular attention was paid to the effective use of space technologies and satellite data to address practical challenges in agriculture, water resources management and environmental monitoring," the agency said.

The discussions also covered the potential use of satellite technologies in urban planning and other strategically important sectors. Space-based data can provide authorities and businesses with information on land use, crop conditions, water availability and environmental changes, supporting more data-driven planning and resource management.

Uzbekistan has been working to expand the use of satellite monitoring technologies as part of its broader digital transformation and technology development agenda. The latest talks reflect the country's efforts to attract international expertise and investment into emerging high-tech industries.

Uzcosmos described the meeting as "another important step toward expanding international partnerships and advancing innovative space initiatives."

The agency said prospective projects discussed during the talks are expected to focus on sustainable development and technological progress, while strengthening cooperation with international companies active in space and investment-related sectors.

The parties are expected to continue engagement on potential joint initiatives and investment projects as Uzbekistan seeks to broaden the practical application of satellite data across its economy.